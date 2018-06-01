St. Louis Man Convicted in Woman's Murder

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man has been convicted of killing a woman and wounding another man in a case that he claimed was self-defense.

Forty-seven-year-old Steven J. Stafford was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and three other counts in the February 2011 death of 38-year-old Joy McCully and the wounding of 29-year-old Jevon Strayhorn.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after a confrontation at McCully's home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Stafford's attorney argued that Strayhorn started the fight and Stafford fired in self-defense. He contended McCully was caught in the crossfire.