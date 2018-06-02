St. Louis Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - A St. Louis man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks while taking a late-night swim.

The Missouri State Water Patrol says 39-year-old Timothy Miller was heard calling for help around 12:50 a.m. Monday and was underwater by the time neighbors arrived to help.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Miller was staying with friends at a house a few docks away and went for a swim after everyone else had gone to bed. The patrol says Miller's body was recovered at 4:15 a.m. in 26-foot-deep water.

Water Patrol Capt. Matt Walz says nobody is sure why Miller went into the water or what happened. He notes the lake is still fairly cold at this time of year and could have affected Miller's muscles.