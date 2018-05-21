St. Louis Man Gets 4-Year Term for Burning Dog
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to four years in prison for burning a dog alive.
A judge on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Wesley Reid, who pleaded guilty to one count of animal abuse and one count of burning property.
The incident happened in August. Reid set fire to the dog because the owner had failed to pay a $50 debt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 3-year-old pit bull named Zeus was tied to a fence when Reid doused him with gasoline and started a fire.
The dog was burned over 75 percent of his head and had to be euthanized.
Reid's attorney, Michael Mahon, asked for probation.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – With a new terminal on the way, comes more possible changes to Columbia Regional Airport. A public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The MU Board of Curators will vote and set the tuition Monday for the 2019-2020 school year. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council will address an ordinance Monday on whether to approve of a special August election... More >>
in
MARSHALL - A standoff between Marshall police and an armed man ended without injury. According to a news release,... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - The city of Rocheport honored two men on Sunday whose legacy has stretched across the state of Missouri.... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Gov. Eric Greitens spoke at the 16th annual Fire Fighters Memorial Service on Sunday. The service was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking to social media to spread awareness of National Safe Boating Week... More >>
in
FULTON - All 6-year-old Sam Santhuff wanted to do was comfort children in the hospital, even though he was there... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identities of the three people killed and the two... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children in Columbia have a chance to get paid to play. Columbia Parks and Recreation started its... More >>
in
HAVANA (AP) — The Latest on the crash in Cuba of a passenger jet with 113 people on board (all... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Over 90 people showed up at the Burr Oak Brewery for an afternoon of puppies, yoga and beer... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Although it is nowhere near Halloween, some Columbia runners faced their fears by participating in a zombie-themed 5K... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia has been ranked a top-ten affordable college town to live in by realtor.com. Factors... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is above flood stage at several northeast Missouri locations, but forecasters do... More >>
in
(CNN) -- And they're married! Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle were wed Saturday at Windsor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
in