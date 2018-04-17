St. Louis man gets life in prison in 2013 fatal shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 36-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man at Kiener Plaza.

Steven Craig Rozier Jr. was sentenced Friday. He was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, a gun charge and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Mario Shackelford.

Prosecutors said Rozier shot Shackelford on July 17, 2013, during an argument that was sparked at a birthday celebration when Rozier spilled beer inside a vehicle that evening.