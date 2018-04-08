St. Louis Man Gets Life Sentences

Anthony Moore, of Berkeley, was sentenced yesterday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder. Moore was convicted last month in the killings of his two-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son in August, 2004, near the Chain of Rocks Bridge. St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Burger found he killed his children by pushing their faces into the mud until they could no longer breathe. After the sentence was read, Moore told the judge he thought his attorney was ineffective. His public defender, Jeff Estes, said he plans to appeal the verdict.