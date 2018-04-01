St. Louis man hospitalized after police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police said a man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot by police officers during a pursuit.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said the shooting occurred Friday when three officers fired at the man after he pointed a weapon at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported officers in an unmarked vehicle were watching the suspect, a convicted felon wanted in a robbery and for parole and probation violations.

Dotson said when officers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove on to Interstate 44. The vehicle was going only about 10 mph before it stopped because the tires deflated.

The chief said the suspect got out and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the officers. Three officers returned fire.

No officers were injured.