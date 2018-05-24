St. Louis man indicted for drug trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, for possession of heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine, all with the intent to distribute.

Columbia Police officers were called to a room at the Super 8 Motel on July 14 for a reported drug overdose. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Gustavo Ruvalcaba on the ground, being treated by paramedics. Officers then executed a search warrant for the hotel room and discovered 18 grams of black tar heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 39 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $74,525.

The case will be presented to a federal jury.