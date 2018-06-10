St. Louis man plans move after $1 million Powerball win

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $1 million Powerball prize winner is from St. Louis - but not for long.

Military veteran Caleb Guin matched all five white-ball numbers, but not the Powerball, in the Feb. 11 drawing, earning a pretty nice consolation prize. He bought the ticket at Gas Mart in St. Louis.

The 31-year-old winner plans to move to Texas, where he'll be closer to an Army friend.

He was the third St. Louis-area resident to win $1 million in recent drawings.