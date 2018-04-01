St. Louis man pleads guilty in 2014 shooting death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man agreed to serve up to 15 years in prison after admitting in court that he fatally shoot a man last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 32-year-old Glenn Pickett pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Pickett shot Flynt Clemons Jr. in August 2014 during an argument between Clemons and Pickett's girlfriend.

Pickett's lawyer said the dispute turned physical, and Pickett shot Clemons when he reached in his pocket.

A prosecutor said Pickett had previous convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle, two gun charges and resisting arrest, and has violated probation several times.