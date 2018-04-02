St. Louis man pleads guilty in Clayton explosion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to charges in a 2008 bombing at a Clayton parking garage that injured one man.

The U.S. Attorney's office says in a release Tuesday that 41-year-old Milton Ohlsen III pleaded guilty plea to four felony counts, including transporting an explosive with intent to injure and malicious use of an explosive device.

Prosecutors say Ohlsen admitted concealing the device in a gift basket and placing the basket next to a car he believed belonged to the intended victim. The bomb exploded at the garage, injuring Clayton lawyer John L. Gillis.

Authorities believe the bombing was intended for the attorney who represented Ohlsen's former wife in their divorce. He drove an Acura similar to one driven by Gillis.

Ohlsen's sentencing is Dec. 13.