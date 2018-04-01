St. Louis Man Pleads Guilty to Post-robbery Kidnapping

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to helping kidnap two young girls following last year's holdup of an ATM servicing company. Thirty-three-year-old Marrion Dotson admitted in federal court Wednesday that he was among three men who held the girls, ages 13 and 16, last November for 30 hours before they were freed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors allege another of the suspected kidnappers -- Larry Newman -- wanted to use the girls to get his share of the $6.6 million stolen in August from ATM Solutions.

Newman is also charged as one of the four masked people who staged the holdup. Prosecutors said the teens were driven around while the kidnappers negotiated with their relatives for some of the loot. They initially asked for $50,000 but settled for $15,000, which they never received.