St. Louis Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Fake Apparel,Electronics

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine after pleading guilty to trafficking in counterfeit apparel and electronics.

Sixty-four-year-old Rashad Shabazz entered the plea Monday in federal court in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Shabazz was arrested in November after investigators found him running an open-air store offering fake Polo, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Timberland and True Religion items as well as fake electronics.