St. Louis Man Pulled Over by Trooper Jumps from Bridge

FENTON (AP) - A St. Louis-area man has been arrested after running away from a traffic stop and jumping into the Meramec River, prompting a lengthy search.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the man for speeding about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 21 near Highway 141. When the trooper approached the car the man ran to a bridge and jumped.

Police searched the river for hours before learning the man had survived the jump and contacted relatives. His name has not been released pending formal charges.