St. Louis man saves 2 women from burning apartment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is being credited with saving two women from a burning apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that first responders said on social media that Monserrat Rodriguez, who lives in the same apartment complex, was a lifesaver. He said he pounded on the window of the burning apartment and a woman came to it. He then recalled breaking the glass with his bare hand.

Rodriguez also managed to get the attention of the second woman. He managed to get her out of the window after struggling for several minutes, as the heat from the flames overwhelmed him. Rodriguez said he was "happy" and that the women told him he had saved their lives.

Officials say one of the women was treated for minor smoke inhalation.