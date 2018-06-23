St. Louis Man Sentenced
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0228Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis County man is to be sentenced this morning for killing his two small children in 2004. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Moore will be sentenced to life in prison for stomping and suffocating his children, aged nine months and two years. They died near the Chain of Rocks bridge along the Mississippi River. (Dave Keiser, KSDK-TV) COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Organizers for a Memorial Day weekend air show at the Columbia airport are fighting a federal appeals court ruling allowing protesters at the event. They say they'll ask the U-S Supreme Court to allow a ban on signs and restrict protesters. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A federal judge has ruled largely in favor of the Sierra Club in a lawsuit challenging a proposed levee near Jefferson City. The ruling found that the Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the effects of building a four-mile long levee. The ruling does not block construction of the levee, but it requires that the corps consider its impact on the Missouri River. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Senate President Mitchell Gibbons doesn't expect a special session to be called on the state's new minimum wage law. Some municipalities have complained that the new law has a glitch that could cost their police and fire departments (m) millions of dollars in overtime. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-25-07 0843EDT
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in