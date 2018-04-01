St. Louis Man Sentenced for Deaths of Girl, Fetus

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life plus 150 years in prison for the killing of a teenage girl and an assault on a pregnant woman who lost her unborn child. Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon McGuire won't be eligible for parole under the sentences pronounced Friday by St. Louis Circuit Judge Donald McCullin. The crimes occurred in 2006. KMOV-TV reports McGuire was convicted last month of first-degree murder, rape and sodomy in the death of 16-year-old Keyandra Jackson. McGuire admitted having sexual contact but denied killing the girl, whose body was found in a trash bin. He also admitted having sexual contact with the 41-year-old pregnant woman. In that case, he was convicted of kidnap and assault as well as second-degree murder for the loss of her unborn baby.