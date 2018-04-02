St. Louis Marine Killed in Iraq

HONOLULU (AP) - The Pentagon says a Marine from Missouri died in Iraq last week after being wounded by enemy action. Lance Corporal Matthew Clark of St. Louis was a mortar man, providing indirect fire in support of rifle and light armored reconnaissance units. The 22-year-old was assigned to the Second Battalion, Third Marine Regiment, Third Marine Division, based in Hawaii. He served in Afghanistan from May 2005 through early this year and deployed to Iraq in September.