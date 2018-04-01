St. Louis May Face Uphill Battle in Convention Bid

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis plans to make a run at hosting the 2016 Democratic National Convention, but some wonder if Missouri has become too one-sided in politics to attract a major party convention.

Mayor Francis Slay said during this year's Democratic convention that the city will likely bid for the next one. The problem is that after a century of essentially being a toss-up state, Missouri has trended conservative. Democrats have increasingly opted to hold the convention in electorally consequential states.

Ohio is a key swing state and both Cleveland and Columbus are considering 2016 bids, too.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that experts believe Missouri must once again become a more contentious political background if St. Louis is going to get the convention.