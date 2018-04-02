St. Louis May Fall Short Of Record Hot August

in News Source:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A cool spell at the end of the month may mean that St. Louis falls short of a record hot August. Most of the month has been brutally hot, with 26 days of highs above 90 degrees and six days with highs in the 100s. The average August temperature in St. Louis is just over 78 degrees. The hottest August on record was 84.9 degrees in 1947. As of midnight Wednesday, the average this month was 85 degrees. But the National Weather Service says relatively cool weather that began yesterday and that is expected to last through tomorrow will lower the average, probably below the record.