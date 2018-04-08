St. Louis Minister Faces Molestation Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Minister-Molestation Charge,0074St. Louis minister facing child molestation charges ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis minister is accused of molesting two boys who were members of his congregation. Fifty-year-old Michael Bates is pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Police say the molestation began in 1997 when the victims were ages ten and 12. The abuse allegedly continued until 2000. The incidents allegedly happened at the location of Bates' former church and at a home where he used to live. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-31-07 0832EDT