St. Louis murder suspect allegedly killed 3 others in 1973

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police and court records said a man accused of fatally shooting a St. Louis apartment complex's assistant manager killed three in-laws in that city more than four decades ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 78-year-old Torrance Epps was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and felony gun felony charges related to the previous day's killing of Tiandra Johnson.

Police alleged Epps shot 32-year-old Johnson after accusing her of stealing his money.

Epps had been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 1973 fatal shootings of three in-laws. Epps served 14 years, was paroled in 1988 and was returned to prison in connection with a food stamp fraud case. He was paroled again in 2003.

Online court records don't show whether Epps has an attorney.