St. Louis Museum Buys $835,000 Wright Chandelier

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Art Museum's governing board has signed off on spending $825,000 for a 110-year-old Frank Lloyd Wright chandelier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports purchase approved Monday will add the 1903 chandelier in brass, bronze and leaded glass to a Frank Lloyd Wright chair the museum already owns.

Museum curators call the chandelier purchase with private donations a "rare opportunity" and something that's "been top of our wish list forever."

The chandelier is one of two from the master bedroom of the Wright-designed Francis W. Little House in Peoria, Ill.

Wright, who died in 1959, designed 1,141 architectural works, including everything from houses to bridges and museums. More than one-third of his buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places or are in a National Historic District.