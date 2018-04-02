St. Louis Museum Won't Return Egyptian Mask

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Museum Director Brent Benjamin said this morning the museum won't meet a May 15 deadline set by Egyptian antiquities authorities to return the mask. The Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt claims the mummy mask was probably stolen before it was obtained by the art museum in 1998. The museum has contended since February that the burial mask of Ka Nefer Nefer was purchased legally. Zahi Hawass, Secretary General for the antiquities council, has been critical of the museum for not returning the mask. He's threatened to turn the dispute over to authorities. Benjamin says none of the documentation Hawass has given the museum proves the mask was stolen.