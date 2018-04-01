St. Louis musical acts being targeted by thieves

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a group of thieves appears to be targeting musical acts while they are performing in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the recent rash of thefts is giving the city a reputation among musicians that it's not a safe place to perform.

St. Louis Police Capt. Dan Howard says investigators believe the same group has targeted several bands in recent months. Most of the thefts occur when vans holding valuable equipment are broken into.

While officers build a case against the suspects, police are working with club owners to improve security.