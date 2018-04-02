St. Louis Officer Injured After Squad Car Hit

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis police officer is hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver ran a stop sign and struck his patrol car.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. Thursday. The officer is being treated for a laceration on his head, but details about his condition were not released.

Police say the officer was on his way to a call when a speeding car hit the patrol car, knocking it airborne. It struck a telephone pole and flipped onto its side.

The driver of the car that struck the patrol car was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and second-degree assault. He is being treated at a hospital, but details of his injuries were not released.

Police have not released names of either man.