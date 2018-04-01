St. Louis officer kills dog while helping serve warrant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say an officer helping serve a search warrant shot and killed a dog that reportedly lunged at him.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, when the dog's lunging at the officer on the home's front yard forced the officer to back into the street. But police say the dog continued to charge and threaten the officer, and the animal was shot.

It was not immediately clear to which case the search warrant related. But police said a woman at the home was arrested on outstanding warrants.