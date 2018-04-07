St. Louis Officer Shot At

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another scare for St. Louis police, less than two weeks after a city police officer was shot to death. Police are looking for the suspect who fired shots at an officer Monday in the 6100 block of Martin Luther King. This time, the officer was not hit. No word yet on what prompted the shooting. On Aug. 15, rookie officer Norvelle Brown was gunned down while trying to detain a 15-year-old suspect on the city's north side. He was the third St. Louis officer shot to death since 2000.