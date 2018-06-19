St. Louis Officer Won't Appeal Firing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis police officer will not appeal his firing.

Charles Proctor was let go for allegedly breaking department rules while making a 2012 arrest at Lumiere Place Casino. The Civil Service Commission upheld his termination on May 23. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Proctor has left law enforcement and will not challenge the firing.

Police were called to the casino after the suspect and another gambler argued. The suspect claimed that Proctor assaulted him after the suspect taunted the officer about his weight.