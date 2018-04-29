St. Louis officers fatally shoot man armed with gun

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police chief said two St. Louis police officers shot and killed a 19-year-old man after he emerged from a stolen car holding a submachine gun capable of shooting nearly three dozen rounds of ammunition.

Police on Thursday identified the suspect as Isaac Holmes of St. Louis.

The shooting happened Wednesday night after officers spotted a car reported stolen Dec. 5. The person driving fled in the car and hit a wall.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said officers were approaching the vehicle when Holmes got out holding the gun.

Dotson said officers told Holmes to drop the weapon but he refused. Both officers opened fire, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Dotson said the car's 19-year-old driver cooperated with officers and was taken into custody.

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct grammatical errors.