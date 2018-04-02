St. Louis officials approve $20M for land

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis aldermen have approved a financing package that will mortgage city buildings to raise $20 million in a bid to keep a national agency in St. Louis.

The aldermen approved the plan Friday to mortgage two city buildings to free up $20 million to buy and assemble properties to try to keep the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and its 3,100 jobs in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that part of the $20 million loan would go toward the land acquisition, including numerous properties owned by other residents within the area.

The agency said it plans to move its western headquarters from its current St. Louis location by the next decade. It's considering locations in Illinois near Scott Air Force Base and in St. Louis County.