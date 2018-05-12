St. Louis panel OKs resolution in bid for spy agency campus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A committee on St. Louis' governing board is pressing ahead with a resolution listing properties that may be subjected to eminent domain in the city's quest to lure a federal spy agency's new 3,100-employee regional headquarters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's housing and urban development committee pushed forward the resolution listing properties where the city will initiate eminent domain authority for the 100-acre area in north St. Louis. That matter now heads to the full board.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency also is considering two St. Louis County sites and a tract adjacent to Scott Air Force Base in southwestern Illinois as potential sites for its $'1.6 billion campus.

The little-known agency looks to move from its St. Louis location near the Anheuser-Busch brewery.