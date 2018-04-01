St. Louis parks director wants festival banned

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis parks director wants to ban a national soul food festival from returning because he says it trashed city land.

Parks Director Gary Bess calls the Kinfolks Soul Food Festival a disaster. The Saturday event drew a crowd of about 2,000 to the Art Hill park for food and music.

Bess says festival promoters violated their permit by playing music too loudly and staying open too late. He says attendees left behind large amounts of cardboard boxes, plastic cups and food trays.

The festival promoter tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the company made mistakes but isn't solely to blame. The Oklahoma-based festival is next scheduled for Saturday in Nashville.