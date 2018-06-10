St. Louis pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver identified

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say they've identified a pedestrian killed after he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Investigators say 29-year-old Nathaniel Thomas died at a hospital shortly after being struck after 5 p.m. Sunday in Fairground Park.

Police Lt. Paul Lauer says witnesses reported that the suspect may have been driving twice as fast as the posted 25-mph speed limit when the wreck happened.

Authorities are looking for a white Pontiac G-6 with tinted windows.

Other details were not immediately available.

It was the second fatal hit-and-run in or near the park in the past month. A woman was hit and killed last month while crossing a street near the park.