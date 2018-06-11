St. Louis Plans Ballpark Village

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - The transformation will begin next year for that big, unsightly hole where the old Busch Stadium stood, according to a "Ballpark Village" plan that includes more than $100 million in public financing. On a day with St. Louis buzzing over the possibility of winning the World Series, city officials confirmed the $387 million- phase one plan by the developer hired by the Cardinals, the Cordish Company of Baltimore. Future expansion could eventually raise the project value to $650 million. Specific restaurants, retailers and attractions have not been announced. Construction is expected to begin in the spring or summer, depending upon when public financing is in place.