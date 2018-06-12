St. Louis police: 2 11-year-olds part of vicious attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 27-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by several people in St. Louis, and police say two 11-year-olds are among the suspects.

KMOV-TV reports that the attack happened Monday in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Two men and two women were attacked by seven people, in an incident sparked by a previous argument between two of the people involved.

Three of the victims did not require treatment, but one woman was unresponsive when police arrived. She is recovering in a hospital.

Neighbors say the victims are refugees, but they didn't say where they are originally from. The International Institute of St. Louis is assisting the families.

Police say four of the seven suspects are under the age of 18.