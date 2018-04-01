St. Louis police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near store

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured near a convenience store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the gunfire took place shortly before noon Monday.

Police Maj. John Hayden says the shooter drove up on the victims and opened fire, and that investigators found at least 60 shell casings at the scene.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges, and the medical status of the surviving victim was not clear.

The names of the victims weren't released.