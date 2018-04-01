St. Louis police arrest 2 teens in Loop attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have arrested two teens in connection with an unprovoked attack in the Delmar Loop shopping district that was recorded on a cellphone camera and posted on Facebook.

Police say they took a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male into custody Tuesday.

The unidentified victim of Sunday afternoon's assault near The Pageant nightclub suffered a concussion and had to get 19 stitches after he was sucker-punched in the face.

Police suspect the assault could have been a "knockout game" attack in which unsuspecting pedestrians are targeted with the intention of knocking them out cold with one punch.

In 2013, a 20-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years for killing a 72-year-old Vietnamese immigrant in a similar attack.