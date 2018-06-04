St. Louis police chief says "don't leave idling cars unattended"

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's tempting on frigid mornings to start the car and let it warm up before heading off to work. But St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said that practice also creates temptation for car thieves.

Dotson told KMOX Radio criminals scan streets looking for running cars to steal.

St. Louis police have begun hot-spot policing in the Dutchtown and Gravois Park areas of south St. Louis to discourage daytime burglaries, robberies, and car thefts. Last year in Dutchtown there were 62 armed robberies, eight killings, 228 assaults, 368 burglaries and 200 stolen cars.