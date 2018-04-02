St. Louis police fire at 4 suspects after 1 pointed a gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say officers fired at four suspects after one of them pointed a gun at the officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police suspect one person was hit. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night after the suspects bailed out of a stolen vehicle. None of the suspects is in custody.

No blood was found at the scene, but police are checking area hospitals to see if someone wounded in the shooting showed up.

Police say that before the shooting, there was an apparent altercation between a person on a sidewalk and four people in a black Mercedes. The altercation ended with one person accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Officers later spotted the stolen Mercedes. Officers fired at the suspects after a chase.