St. Louis Police Investigate Break-in After Rally

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a break-in at an old court building that was discovered after an Occupy St. Louis protest on Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/uEj0cb ) protesters held a rally and march through downtown on Thursday, and then that night some unfurled two large banners off the top of the former Municipal Courts building. The banners read "Occupy" and "Everywhere." A police spokeswoman said Saturday that the break-in was reported the morning after the demonstration. She says someone cut a chain from the building's door and apparently went inside. The mayor's spokeswoman, Kara Bowlin, says city officials believe the protesters were responsible for the break-in. Occupy St. Louis members began their protest against corporate greed Oct. 1 and camped downtown for weeks before police removed their tents.