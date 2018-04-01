St. Louis Police: Man Arrested After Bomb Threats

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a man was arrested after threatening to set off several bombs in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports charging documents indicate 34-year-old Terry Montgomery suggested he had planted bombs near the Gateway Arch, St. Louis police headquarters and at stops on the city's Metro line.

Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terrorist threat. Prosecutors say he called police in January and demanded a $10 million ransom or he would set off the devices.

No ransom was paid and no bombs were found.

It was not immediately clear if Montgomery has an attorney.