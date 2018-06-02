St. Louis Police Officer Hospitalized After Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old St. Louis police officer is hospitalized, but expected to recover, after being shot by a suspect.



The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 after officers were called to a disturbance. A resident of the home was outside and injured, and the officer learned the suspect was inside. Police say the suspect ran from the home and the officer began a foot chase and caught him. They struggled and the suspect was able to grab the officer's gun and fire one shot. The suspect then ran away.



The officer suffered a graze wound to the stomach and leg. The suspect was captured a few minutes later. The officer's name has not been released. He has been with the department for less than two years.