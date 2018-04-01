St. Louis police release names in suspected murder-suicide

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have publicly identified the man they say shot and killed a woman before fatally turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said Vincent Perry shot Chimera Mayo before her body was found about 7 p.m. Sunday in a St. Louis home. Perry was found there unresponsive, and he later died at a hospital.

Mayo and Perry were 24.

Authorities believe the two were in a relationship and argued, leading to the fatal shootings.

The woman's death marked the 169th homicide in St. Louis this year. There were 159 killings in all of 2014.