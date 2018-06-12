St. Louis police release video of deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have released video showing the gunmen who opened fire outside a convenience store, killing two people and critically injuring a third.

The shooting happened Monday outside Moma Minnie's market in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made.

Police say 31-year-old Samuel Jackson and 21-year-old Jamie Conner died in the shooting. A 20-year-old man remains hospitalized.

The video shows the victims pull up in a car. Two of them go into the store. Another call pulls up and two men with rifles get out and begin shooting.

Police say investigators found at least 60 shell casings from the rifles.