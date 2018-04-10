St. Louis police say fake officer arrested by real officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police said a man impersonating a police officer tried to pull over the wrong motorist: a real police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 20-year-old Nicholas Keeton was charged Thursday with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Police said Keeton was driving an Impala equipped with a siren and flashing lights when he pulled up next to another vehicle Thursday at an intersection and allegedly identified himself as a police officer.

The driver of the other vehicle — an actual city officer in his personal vehicle — then arrested Keeton.