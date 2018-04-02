St. Louis Police Seek Help in Two Cold Case Killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are asking the public to help solve two cold case homicides.

The body of 39-year-old Ralph Cato was found in an alley on May 23, 2007. His hands were bound in what appeared to be duct tape. An autopsy showed Cato had been shot several times. His PT Cruiser was found burned in a vacant lot later that day.

The other killing occurred on Oct. 19, 2009. Police say 24-year-old Percel Perkins was in the front passenger seat of a car stopped at a red light downtown, when someone in a gray car fired shots. One bullet struck Perkins in the head. He died at a hospital.