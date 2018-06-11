St. Louis Police Sergeant Awarded Thousands Over Discrimination Case

4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 22 2013 Aug 22, 2013 Thursday, August 22, 2013 7:28:17 AM CDT August 22, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A federal jury has awarded $620,000 to a white St. Louis police sergeant who alleged he did not get a promotion because of reverse discrimination. Sergeant David Bonenberger claimed an academy director told him not to even apply because the assistant director's position was going to be given to a black woman.

