St. Louis Police Sergeant Awarded Thousands Over Discrimination Case
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A federal jury has awarded $620,000 to a white St. Louis police sergeant who alleged he did not get a promotion because of reverse discrimination. Sergeant David Bonenberger claimed an academy director told him not to even apply because the assistant director's position was going to be given to a black woman.
More News
Grid
List
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
in
FULTON – The defendants charged in the Carl DeBrodie case will appear in court for the first time during an... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in