St. Louis Police Shoot Break-In Suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man suspected of breaking into a St. Louis home is recovering after being shot by police.

Authorities say the incident happened Tuesday. A woman inside the home hid in the bathroom with her baby and called police as the burglary was in progress.

An officer arrived to find the door of the home kicked open. Police say two suspects charged at the officer and he fired his gun, striking one of the men.

A struggle continued with all three men falling through a sliding glass door and down about three stairs. The suspect who was shot drove away in an SUV. Other police arrived and the second suspect was caught.

Officers found the SUV parked around the corner and captured the suspect who had been shot.