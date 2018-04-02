St. Louis police shoot, injure armed suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says officers shot a man who pointed a gun at them during a pursuit.

The chief told reporters at a news conference Tuesday night that the incident began with officers pursuing a car stolen in a carjacking and then used in two armed robberies.

Dotson says the officers were attempting to pull the car over when someone inside fired shots at them.

The chase continued until the car pulled into a dead-end apartment complex.

Dotson says four or five suspects bailed out. As they fled, one person pointed a gun at officers, who fired at him. Dotson says the suspect was shot in the lower extremities and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are searching for the other suspects. No officers were injured.