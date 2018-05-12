St. Louis police suspect link between 2 shooting scenes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police suspect that the deadly shootings of two people and wounding of a third at a boarding house is connected to the non-fatal shooting of another person in an alley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police rushed to the boarding house Friday afternoon after a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in the head called 911. She was listed in critical condition Saturday. Police said an unidentified 47-year-old man and a 23-year-old Paige Schaefer were pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. John Green said they had been shot multiple times at close range.

Police said one of the boarding house victims is the daughter of a woman found shot in the head later Friday afternoon about two miles away. Her condition wasn't immediately available.